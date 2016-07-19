 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nushiravan Maharramli: 'ANS TV will remain closed at least for a month'

    'We adopted a decision to terminate license of ANS'

    'We adopted a decision to terminate license of ANS'

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'In accordance with the authorities empowered under the legislation, we have adopted a decision to suspend broadcasting of ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company from July 18, 2016 at 18:30 for a month, raising a claim on termination of the special permit (license), termination of special permit (license) issued to ANS ÇM Broadcasting and Media Company on October 25, 2013 according to the requirement of Article 23.2.8 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On television and radio broadcasting'.

    Report was told by Chairman of National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) Nushiravan Maharramli.

    'We took the decision considering appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office. The issue will be resolved in the context of the law. This process will take a month. ANS TV will remain closed during this period', N.Maharramli added. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi