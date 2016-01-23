NTRC temporarily reversed decision and resumed broadcasting of 'Hesabat' telecast

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) temporarily quashed the decision to suspend the broadcast 'Hesabat' on ANS TV channel.

Report informs, chairman of the Council Nushiravan Maharramli said at the briefing held on January 23.

He noted that they have suspended the decision taken in regard to ANS TV: "We have considered the sincere position of the channel leadership and allowed to resume broadcasting of 'Hesabat' telecast."