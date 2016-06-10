 Top
    NTRC transfers 333 thousand AZN to 5 private TV channels

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev onthe provision of one-time financial assistance to private broadcasters, the National Television and Radio Council has transferred 333 333 AZN to the accounts of 5 private TV channels.

    Report was told by the head of the administration of NTRC Togrul Mammadov.

    According to him, at the moment only 5 TV channels have signed a contract, sent them by the Council: "The funds were transferred to the account of each channel, which has signed a contract."

    ANS TV has not yet signed a contract sent by the Council.

    Notably, in accordance with the Presidential decree dated 12 May 2016, private broadcasters allocated a lump sum financial assistance in the amount of 2 million AZN. The funds were divided equally between the channels ATV, ANS TV, Xəzər TV, Space TV, Lider TV, Region TV. 

