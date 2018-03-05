NTRC grants non-term license to "REAL" LLC as a specialized channel

© Report

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) was held.

Report informs, the meeting has considered an appeal of "REAL Analysis Information Center" Limited Liability Company for issuing a license for the satellite broadcasting.

According to the NTRC’s decision, the "REAL Analysis Information Center" Limited Liability Company has been granted an unlimited license for satellite broadcasting as a specialized news channel.