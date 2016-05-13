 Top
    ​NTRC clarifies decision on division of funds among private TV broadcasters

    The allocated funds will be equally divided among the private television and radio broadcasters

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Pursuant to a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, National Television and Radio Council of Azerbaijan clarified the issue of dividing funds among the private TV broadcasters.

    In response to Report's question, the Council's Head of Administration Togrul Mammadov said that the allocated funds would be divided equally among the private television and radio broadcasters.

    According to the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 12, 2016, the Presidential Reserve Fund of State Budget has allocated 2 (two) million AZN to the National Television and Radio Council in order to provide financial assistance to private TV broadcasters.

