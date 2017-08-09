NTRC allocates HD broadcasting to ATV and Khazar channels

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Another meeting of the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) was held on August 9.

Report was informed in the NTRCl, issues regarding the efficient usage of frequency resources, that are vacant after the transfer to the digital broadcasting in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were mulled.

In accordance with the discussions, at the meeting, a decision was made regarding the allocation of the 35th and 29th broadcasting channels to “Azad Azerbaycan” TV and Radio Company (ATV Television) and “Khazar” TV respectively to realize high-level digital broadcasting (HD).