Military leadership of Donetsk region awards Report and Baku TV correspondent

The military leadership of Ukraine"s Donetsk region has awarded Mubariz Aslanov, a correspondent of Report"s Eastern European bureau and Baku TV, with a commemorative badge.

According to Report, the honorary badge "Donetsk Region" was presented by the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, General Vadim Filashkin.

The badge is awarded to individuals from various fields for their support and friendship with the Donetsk region.