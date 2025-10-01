Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Military leadership of Donetsk region awards Report and Baku TV correspondent

    Media
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 17:21
    Military leadership of Donetsk region awards Report and Baku TV correspondent

    The military leadership of Ukraine"s Donetsk region has awarded Mubariz Aslanov, a correspondent of Report"s Eastern European bureau and Baku TV, with a commemorative badge.

    According to Report, the honorary badge "Donetsk Region" was presented by the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, General Vadim Filashkin.

    The badge is awarded to individuals from various fields for their support and friendship with the Donetsk region.

    Donetsk vilayətinin hərbi rəhbərliyi "Report" və Baku TV-nin əməkdaşını təltif edib
    Военное руководство Донецкой области наградило сотрудника Report и Baku TV

