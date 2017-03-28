How to make money in scientific journalism: a paper for $ 1000 - RESEARCH

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Scientific journalism is one of the areas of publicism. This area has developed in several countries and experts specializing in scientific journalism earn enough profit.

In Azerbaijan, this field almost does not exist and no work is being done for its development.

Doctor of philological sciences, professor, media expert Gulu Maharramli told Report that since the first years of independence, scientific journalism, media coverage of scientific problems have been overshadowed in Azerbaijan. Earlier, there was a certain tradition reagirding the media coverage of issues that previously mentioned. Unfortunately, after years of independence this field fell behind. The reason for this is the lack of specialization in our journalism. There is no training base in this regard. At the same time, the media, leading newspapers and magazines have no interest in it".

Speaking about the important problems of scientific journalism, the expert said that one of the reasons why scientific problems remain in background is commercial factor that has taken the lead: “One of the most serious issues are the market relations, that one way or another harms science, knowledge and the enlightenment and keeps it in background".

G. Maharramli said that, some scientists have previously worked on popularization of science: “Azad Mirzajanzade, Khudu Mammadov and other scientists have worked for the popularization of science. But, unfortunately, their works did not give a boost to the creation and expansion of scientific journalism.In other words, the media showed no interest in it. I believe, this is due to the professionalism and interests.Our society needs it, but the media can not meet this demand.There is no staff for it, intellectually base is shallow and there is no required material base for it."

Gulu Maharramli

The expert noted that in olden times there were scientific programs on television and very interesting programs of scientific topics were prepared: "Azerbaijani radio had "Science" department. Leading directions of the world science and problems of science in the country have been publicized. There were favorable conditions for this and that area was developed. But neither those conditions nor that staff left.

He added that the highest amount of fee paid for scientific papers by foreign journals is stimulating step: But your research and investigation would serve the public interest. Forms must be found for science popularization. It's a global issue and it is not fun, personal qualities, deep logic, research sense, perception, expression, thinking, knowledge are necessary. Special people should deal with scientific journalism. We have Azerbaijani science, nature, folk medicine and serious source in this regard, resources and opportunities. After examining them we can either make these resources avaiable for all over the world also get a large audience interested in the material. Organization and mobilization needed for this work."

The first journalist who consistently enlightened Azerbaijani science in foreign press, press secretary at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics Said Huseynov told Report that, scientific journalism is the most important area. This is the activity area that serves to convey scientific innovations, achievements in easy (journalistic) style to public. Thus, journalist conducts research on these achievements, simplifies scientific data on the hard style in "laboratory" and presents to a wide range of readers."

He stressed that, scientific journalism not available in Azerbaijan and not taught at universities: “The most interesting, important, collecting a large audience, which requires a lot of responsibility, time-consuming, that brings royalties are those articles or documentaries that prepared based on science. For example, National Geographic, Discovery, Animal Planet and other magazines, television channels attract the attention of every layer of society.

Said Huseynov

Politics, economics, sports, crime and show business may not attract the attention of everyone but but science-based presentations attracts attention of all. Even housewives and workers are watching such programs with interest”.

Said Huseynov said that, he began to write scientific research articles since 2006. My papers were published in US Natural History, Britain’s NewScientist magazines and I continue this work so far. Recently my scientific research article about Bilgah saffron has been published in February issue of "Natural History" magazine. After reading my articles scientists from different countries send letters to me. They intend to conduct joint researches with Azerbaijani counterparts. Overall, readers of scientific and journalistic articles from United States and Europe tend to share their impressions with the author. Such impressions of scholars, teachers, doctors, students and other intellectuals as well as high amounts of royalties encouraged me in the field of journalism."

According to him, articles in scientific journalism in the US and Europe bring royalties of 1000-2000 USD: “Science journalism is very tasteful, intelligent, useful and profitable field. Natural History that I cooperate with pays royalties in the amount of $ 1000 for a paper. When I present the same article to local newspapers they pay just 5, 10, 20 AZN."