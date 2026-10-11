Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Euronews: Ushangi Kokauri had chance to claim biggest win of his career

    Media
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 10:26
    Euronews: Ushangi Kokauri had chance to claim biggest win of his career

    Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri had a chance to claim the biggest victory of his career, according to a Euronews article on the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, Euronews noted that Kokauri had an opportunity to turn the energy of the home crowd into the biggest victory of his career.

    The article said every roar from the stands increased the pressure while also strengthening the belief that a world title on home soil was within reach.

    Kokauri won the silver medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    Overall, Azerbaijani judokas finished the individual events with a record number of medals.

    2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijani athletes
    "Euronews": Azərbaycan cüdoçusu karyerasının ən böyük qələbəsini qazana bilərdi
    Euronews: Азербайджанский дзюдоист мог одержать крупнейшую победу в карьере
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:28

    Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups

    Region
    18:16

    109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off Djibouti

    Other countries
    18:05

    Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries

    Other countries
    17:43
    Photo

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Cultural policy
    17:07

    Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva

    Individual sports
    16:25

    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    16:06

    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    Region
    All News Feed