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Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri had a chance to claim the biggest victory of his career, according to a Euronews article on the World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, Euronews noted that Kokauri had an opportunity to turn the energy of the home crowd into the biggest victory of his career.

The article said every roar from the stands increased the pressure while also strengthening the belief that a world title on home soil was within reach.

Kokauri won the silver medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

Overall, Azerbaijani judokas finished the individual events with a record number of medals.