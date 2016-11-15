Baku will host 5th News Agencies World Congress tomorrow

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan hosts gatherings of influential international media organizations on November 16-18, the 5th News Agencies World Congress, the 16th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) and the 22nd session of the Council of CIS Heads of News Agencies.

Report informs, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and AZERTAC, these events bring together heads and representatives of about 100 news agencies, which shape the global information policy, international media experts, UN - UNESCO official, and representatives of regional media organizations.

The joint opening ceremony of the News Agencies World Congress and the OANA General Assembly took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 16.

The slogan of the 5th News Agencies World Congress is “New Challenges for News Agencies”. The Congress features several sessions, including “The future of news consumption”, “News agencies – challenges and opportunities of new technologies and social media”, “News agency innovation”, “Training journalists for a multi-media future”, “Protecting the journalists’ mission: freedom, access, safety and conflict zones”. It also addresses problems facing journalism, which is now in experiencing rapid transformation, and forms of cooperation between news agencies and different social media platforms.

Speakers at the sessions include presidents of the News Agencies World Congress, OANA, EANA, FANA, managers of Associated Press, Reuters, Xinhua, Anadolu Agency, TASS, Agence France-Press, Press Association, EFE, Yonhap, Kyodo, TT, SPA, BTA, AAP, IRNA, DPA, Notimex, ATPE and other leading news agencies, Los Angeles Times newspaper, Al Arabiya television channel, and experts from Tripod Advisors, News Corp, PwC, Axel Springer, Stibo Accelerator media companies.

The Congress will see presentation of a photo album featuring nearly 600 photographs by the participating agencies in “News”, “Festivities” and “Sport” categories. The photo album was published through partnership between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku Media Center.

The Congress will see AZERTAC sign agreements on news and experience exchange with Spanish EFE, Paraguayan IP and Bahraini BNA news agencies. Participants of the event will also elect members of the executive bodies of the Congress and adopt Declaration.

AZERTAC will take on a three-year presidency (2016-2019) of the Congress at the event.