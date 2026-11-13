The publication of news about the establishment of working groups on the management of transboundary rivers between Azerbaijan and Armenia, alongside photographs unrelated to the subject of the news on several media platforms, is an example of manipulative visual presentation, the Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council said in a statement.

According to Report, it was noted that such presentation could create a misleading impression among audiences about the content of the news, the geographical location of the event, and the nature of cooperation between the parties.

"Repeatedly sharing the same images across other media outlets and social media platforms creates conditions for misleading impressions to spread to a wider audience and for unfounded discussions to emerge around the issue.

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on media outlets to verify the sources and locations where visual materials used in news coverage were taken before publication, ensure that such materials correspond to the content of the news, and refrain from presentations that could mislead audiences," the statement reads.