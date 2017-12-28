Azerbaijan names new information channel

© Report

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) has held next meeting.

Report informs citing the Council, during the meeting, documents of “BAKU ART LAB” LLC, “Türkel TV” LLC, “MEDİA MASTER” LLC were considered, which took part in the contest announced by the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council (NTRC) for the 31st frequency resource on national television broadcasting in Baku and Absheron from November 16 till December 16, 2017, for the opening a specialized news broadcasting channel as well as results of the contest were discussed.

“Türkel TV” LLC was announced winner of the competition for more creative capabilities, more affordable material-technical basis and professional staffing potential and perpetual license issued to the TV channel for nationwide broadcasting.