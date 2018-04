© Report.az

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to reward Aflatun Amashov the Order of “Glory”.

Report informs, according to Presidential order Aflatun Ahmad Amashov was awarded the Order of “Glory” for active participation in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

Notably, A.Amashov is the Chairman of Azerbaijan Media Council and member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

Tomorrow he turns 60 years old.