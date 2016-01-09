Azerbaijani national poet Zalimkhan Yagub dies

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national poet, public figure Zalimkhan Yagub passed away, Report was told by his family.

Poet will be buried on January 11.

He suffered from kidney disease for a long time.

Zalimkhan Yagub was born on January 21, 1950 in Kapanakchi village of Bolnisi region of Georgia.

He graduated from faculty of library science of Azerbaijan State University.

He was a member of Azerbaijani Parliament in 1995-2005.

He has been a member of Pardon Commission under the President of Azerbaijan Republic since 1994.

Z.Yagub is an author of poetry book more than 20. Several documentary films devoted to the poet.