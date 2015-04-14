Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano dies

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Uruguayan writer and journalist Eduardo Galeano, died at age 74 from lung cancer.

Report informs, this is written by Spanish newspaper El Pais referring to the family of the writer.

On April 10 Galeano was taken to a hospital in the city of Montevideo in a serious condition.The writer was ill for several years. Galeano is known for his book "The Open Veins of Latin America", which is considered a classic of political literature.The book tells about the centuries-old robbery of Latin American region.The book was written in 1971 and translated into 20 languages.