Translation Center publishes a literary almanac featuring works of young writers

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Centre under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has issued a literary almanac " Yeni söz" (New Word), illustrating the work of young writers.

Report informs referring to the press service of center, almanac contains poems and short stories of talented young artists who have left an imprint in the literature since late 90s.

The purpose of publishing is to highlight the contemporary Azerbaijani literature and acquaint the reader with the works of young authors. In the future, it is planned to translate anthology of collected works into various languages, involve to the projects promoting Azerbaijani literature in the international arena.

The author of the preface - well-known literary critic Asad Jahangir.