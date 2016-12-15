The book 'Historic weapons of Azerbaijan' presented

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 15, National Library named after M.F.Akhundzade has presented book-album of “Историческое оружие Азербайджана” (Historic weapons of Azerbaijan) in Russian.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev said that the book deals with the weapons used in Azerbaijan in the last 500 years and includes information and photos about the rules of their use.

He said that the authors - First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of Armed Forces General Staff, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, Azad Mammadov, Fuad Javadov and Adil Minbashi - had a great contribution to the publication of the book: "I believe that the book will be translated into Azerbaijani soon and take a worthy place in the history of our people".

It was noted that book reviewers are MPs, academician Rafael Huseynov, associate member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Nizami Jafarov, PhDs Jabir Ahmad, Tufan Akhundov and Khaladdin Khalili.