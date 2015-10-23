 Top
    Moscow to present magazine 'World Literature. Russia'

    The special issue was published in the framework of the Year of Literature in Russia - 2015

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the special issue of the magazine "World Literature. Russia" which is the publication of the Union of Azerbaijan Writers will take place in Moscow on October 28.

    Report informs, a special issue of the magazine was published in the framework of the "Year of Literature in Russia - 2015".

    Honorary guests of the event, organized by the Center for Russian-Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity, will become chairman of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, People's Writer Anar, chairman of the Moscow department of the Union of Azerbaijan Writers, head of the Literary Society "Ojag" Tofig Melikli, chairman of the literary and artistic center of AWU Salim Babullaoglu, member of AWU and Union of Russian Writers, Honored Russian poet Afaq Shikhli. 

