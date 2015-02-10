​Moroccan Ambassador presents his book in Baku

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ambassador of Morocco to Azerbaijan Hassan Hami presents his novel "Brilliant ashes over the rainbow" in Baku.

As Mr. Hami told Report, a meeting with the author is to be held on February 13 in the Ali and Nino bookshop. During this meeting everybody may buy the book and get his autograph.

According to the author, the main topic of the book is the problem of global warming and climate change due to human activities. One of the characters in the novel is an Azerbaijani journalist who visited the international climate conference in Copenhagen.

The book is published by "Qanun" in 500 copies.