'Molla Nasraddin Anecdotes' published in English

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Common literary heritage of Turkic peoples Molla Nasraddin anecdotes were published in English with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as a collection for the first time.

Report informs citing the ministry's Information and Public Relations Department.

It was noted that the collection was translated into English by Canadian translator Allen Hossini, who lived in Azerbaijan for long years.

The book with specific illustrations by renowned artist Vugar Ali was published by the “Efendi” Publishing House in a high printing quality.

Local readers may get acquainted with “Molla Nasraddin Anecdotes” book at the subordinated public libraries. The book will be introduced to the world readers at international book fairs, participated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.