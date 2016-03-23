Magsud Ibrahimbayov farewell ceremony began - PHOTO

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Outstanding representative of modern Azerbaijani literature, individual pensioner of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, state prize laureate, honored art worker, people's writer Magsud Mammadibrahim Ibrahimbayov has died on March 22, aged 81.

Report informs, the farewell ceremony is being held at Academic National Drama Theatre. Rector of Baku branch of M.V.Lomonosov Moscow State University, Professor Nargiz Pashayeva, Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration for Humanitarian Policy Issues Fatma Abdullazadeh, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev, deceased's family members as well as brother Rustam Ibrahimbayov, government officials, well-known socio-political, culture and art figures attend the ceremony.

Notably, Magsud Ibrahimbayov was born on May 11, 1935 in Baku, into a family of intellectuals. After graduating high school, he studied in the faculty of construction of Azerbaijan Polytechnic Institute. Also, worked as free lance reporter at large editions 'Politexnik' (Polytechnic) newspaper of the institute.