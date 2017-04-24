Heydar Aliyev Center's park to host "Reading Day"

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Reading Day" will be held in Heydar Aliyev Center's park.

Report was informed in the center's press service, event will be held on April 29.

Main purpose of the event organized by Heydar Aliyev Center, Ministry of Education, National Academy of Sciences and the "Hədəf Nəşrləri”, is to increase interest in reading among teenagers and young people and develop reading skills.

Well-known writers and poets have been invited to the event. Participants will have the opportunity of meeting and signing books with writers.

Moreover, secondary and high school students will make presentations on "Reading Day". Publications will be distributed free of charge to the participants, but also will be sold on preferential terms.

Discussions of some books will be held with the participation of schoolchildren, pantomime performance, importance of books on individuals will be noted. "flash mob" and other presentations will also take place.

The exhibition of artistic and scientific books will be held as part of the exhibition.Publications will be distributed to the participants free of charge, but also will be sold on preferential terms.

Entry will be free.