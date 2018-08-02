Hemingway Story to be published for first time in US

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Story itself has been little known beyond the scholarly community for decades: "A Room on the Garden Side," written in 1956, is being published for the first time. The brief, World War II-era fiction appears this week in the summer edition of The Strand Magazine, a literary quarterly which has released obscure works by Raymond Chandler, John Steinbeck and others.

A World War II story by Ernest Hemingway is about soldiers who are tired of war but look at future with hope

"In the 55th issue of our magazine, we are proud to present an unpublished story by Ernest Hemingway, entitled A Room on the Garden Side," the magazine said in a statement.