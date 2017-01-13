Famous Turkish writer dies

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish writer Orhan Okay has died. Report informs citing the Turkish media, 86-year-old writer has died in hospital where he was receiving a treatment.

Notably, and writer who devoted his life to literature has won numerous awards in this area.

He is an author of "Sənət və həyat" (Art and Life), "Ədəbiyyat və sənət yazıları" (Literature and art labels), "Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar", "Bir başqa İstanbul" (Another Istanbul) and other works.