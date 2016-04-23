 Top
    ​Famous Kazakh poet Olzhas Suleimenov to visit Baku

    The writer will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the Institute of Literature of Nizami

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ A famous Kazakh poet and writer Olzhas Suleimenov will visit Baku.

    Report was told in the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, on April 25, Mr. Suleimenov will hold a meeting at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, where he will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the Institute of Literature named after Nizami.

    The event will be attended by the Vice-President of ANAS Isa Habibbeyli, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabaev, as well as literary scholars from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

