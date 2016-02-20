Famous American writes dies

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The beloved Alabama novelist has died only a few months after the sequel to the famous 'To Kill a Mockingbird' book was published, Report informs.

In her final interview Harper Lee, who died yesterday aged 89, spoke of her shock at the success of 'To KIll a Mockingbird', her seminal novel.

“I never expected any sort of success with Mockingbird,” she said. “Public encouragement, I hoped for a little, but I got rather a whole lot, and in some ways this was just about as frightening.”

"This is a sad day for our family. America and the world knew Harper Lee as one of the last century's most beloved authors," Hank Conner, Lee's nephew, said in a statement.

"We knew her as Nelle Harper Lee, a loving member of our family, a devoted friend to the many good people who touched her life, and a generous soul in our community and our state. We will miss her dearly."