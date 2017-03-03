Columbian TV series will feature life of Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Colombian director Sergio Cabrera in collaboration with producer Hugo Leon Ferrer, presented the first episode of the television series about the life of legendary writer, Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Report informs citing the TASS.

Numerous biographies of Marquez and memories of people close to him included in storyline. Filming began in 2015, three seasons with 13 episodes lasting 45 minutes each will be created.

Now the authors of the film project seeking funding to continue filming and hope to sell the rights on HBO American television network project created such famous series as "Game of Thrones", "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Sopranos"

Gabriel Garcia Marquez is the author of the novels "One Hundred Years of Solitude", "Autumn of the Patriarch", "The General in his Labyrinth". The writer won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

The writer died in April 2014, on March 6. This year he would be 90 years.