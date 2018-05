Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Heydar Babaya salam' poetic work of great Azerbaijani poet Mahammadhuseyn Shahriyar was translated into Russian.

Report was told at the Azerbaijan Writers Union (AWU), the presentation will be held in the International Mugham Center on August 30.

The work was translated by Azerbaijani American Cultural Association member Norbert Yevdayev.

Event will be organized by AWU and Ministry of Culture and Tourism.