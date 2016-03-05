Azerbaijani writer awarded the International Order of Smile

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The children's writer Aygun Bunyadzade has been awarded the International Order of Smile in Poland.

Report was informed by Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The presentation ceremony of The International Order of smile will be held on March 11. The author will go to Poland with the support of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

The award has had an international status since 1979 by the decision of the UN Secretary General.