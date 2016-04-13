Azerbaijan joins London Book Fair

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Azerbaijan`s Embassy in UK have participated in the London Book Fair.

Report informs, they exhibited 600 publishing materials in 350 titles on Azerbaijan`s tourism potential, history, culture, as well as Nagorno-Karabakh.

The London Book Fair is the global marketplace for rights negotiation and the sale and distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels.

