Welcoming ceremony of Olympians to be held without joyful music due to anniversary of occupation of Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Welcoming ceremony of the Azerbaijani delegation of Rio 2016 will be held without joyful music.

Report was told by Ragif Abbasov, Chief of Baku city Youth and Sports Main Department, which is an organizer of the ceremony.

According to him, only military music will be played during the welcoming ceremony as today is the 23rd anniversary of the occupation of Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions by Armenian armed forces: 'In addition to the athletes' families, friends and relatives, also about 300-500 people of the department will attend the ceremony. We will leave the airport for the Central Bank front, visit monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev and put a wreath.

Notably, however, landing was planned at 18:20 pm, the plane, carrying the delegation will arrive at Heydar Aliyev International Airport 4 hours later due to crowd at Rio de Janeiro airport.