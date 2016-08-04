Rio 2016 men's competition starts

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today men's competition will start at Rio 2016.
Report informs, men's 16 teams will compete in football.
Firstly, fans will watch Iraq and Denmark teams match. Last game will held between Nigeria and Japan teams.
A Group
20:00. Iraq - Denmark
23:00. Brazil - South Africa
B Group
02:00. Sweden - Columbia
05:00. Nigeria - Japan
C Group
00:00. Mexico - Germany
03:00. Fiji - Korea Republic
D Group
22:00. Honduras - Algeria
01:00. Portugal - Argentina
First competitions of XXXI Olympiad were held between teams of female soccer players. Results are as follows:
E Group
20:00. Sweden - South Africa - 1:0
23:00. Brazil - China - 3:0
F Group
22:00. Canada - Australia - 2:0
01:00. Zimbabwe - Germany - 1:6
G Group
02:00. USA - New Zealand - 2:0
05:00. France - Columbia - 4:0
