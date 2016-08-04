 Top
    Rio 2016 men's competition starts

    Portugal and Argentina teams will meet

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today men's competition will start at Rio 2016.

    Report informs, men's 16 teams will compete in football.

    Firstly, fans will watch Iraq and Denmark teams match. Last game will held between Nigeria and Japan teams.

    A Group

    20:00. Iraq - Denmark

    23:00. Brazil - South Africa

    B Group

    02:00. Sweden - Columbia

    05:00. Nigeria - Japan

    C Group

    00:00. Mexico - Germany

    03:00. Fiji - Korea Republic

    D Group

    22:00. Honduras - Algeria

    01:00. Portugal - Argentina

    First competitions of XXXI Olympiad were held between teams of female soccer players. Results are as follows:

    E Group

    20:00. Sweden - South Africa - 1:0

    23:00. Brazil - China - 3:0

    F Group

    22:00. Canada - Australia - 2:0

    01:00. Zimbabwe - Germany - 1:6

    G Group

    02:00. USA - New Zealand - 2:0

    05:00. France - Columbia - 4:0

