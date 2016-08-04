Rio 2016 men's competition starts

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today men's competition will start at Rio 2016.

Report informs, men's 16 teams will compete in football.

Firstly, fans will watch Iraq and Denmark teams match. Last game will held between Nigeria and Japan teams.

A Group

20:00. Iraq - Denmark

23:00. Brazil - South Africa

B Group

02:00. Sweden - Columbia

05:00. Nigeria - Japan

C Group

00:00. Mexico - Germany

03:00. Fiji - Korea Republic

D Group

22:00. Honduras - Algeria

01:00. Portugal - Argentina

First competitions of XXXI Olympiad were held between teams of female soccer players. Results are as follows:

E Group

20:00. Sweden - South Africa - 1:0

23:00. Brazil - China - 3:0

F Group

22:00. Canada - Australia - 2:0

01:00. Zimbabwe - Germany - 1:6

G Group

02:00. USA - New Zealand - 2:0

05:00. France - Columbia - 4:0