Rio 2016: Excitement and joy of Elmar Gasimov's family - PHOTO REPORT - VIDEO

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Journalists of Report News Agency have watched Rio 2016 semi-final and final matches of Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Gasimov together with his family.

E.Gasimov's family members - his father Ilgar Gasimov, mother Shargiyya Gasimova, brother Eldar Gasimov, cousin Jamila Gasimova, other relatives and friends welcomed the athlete's qualifying for the semi-final with great joy.

Report presents photo report, reflecting excitement and joy of the judoka's family members.

Notably, E.Gasimov has won a silver medal at 100 kg weight category losing only at finals.

After judoist Rustam Orujov, Elmar Gasimov gained one more silver medal to Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Undoubtedly, the athlete’s family also watched competitions in Brazil with great anxiety and interest as all Azerbaijani people.

After his son became a silver winner, Ilgar Gasimov, though the anxiety but could share his joy: "As his family, we were convinced that Elmar would fight till the end. Now he is in the finale. Now, we believe that our flag will be raised and our national anthem will be sounded. This victory makes us and people of Azerbaijan very happy".

The athlete's father accepted a lot of calls. The first call came from the Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev. Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the National Olympic Committee, the friends and relatives also called him.

Photo: Firi Salim/ REPORT NA