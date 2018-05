Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Return date of Azerbaijani judokas, awarded at Rio 2016, has been unveiled.

Report was told in the press service of Baku city Youth and Sports Main Department, delegation of 25 people, including silver medalists Rustam Orujov, 73 kg, and Elmar Gasimov, 100 kg, will return to Azerbaijan on August 14 at 18:35 pm via Paris-Baku flight, as well grand welcoming ceremony will be held on mentioned date at 18:00.