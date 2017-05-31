Report News Agency gets award for Baku 2017 Islamic Games

© Report.az

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of "Victory Days" project, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) held awards ceremony of media covering the meetings with medal-winning athletes in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade said that Baku Islamic Games was memorable in terms of organization and because Azerbaijan became winner of the competition in medal ranking.

He said that by winning a total of 162 medals, Azerbaijan has proved to be greatest sporting nation of the Islamic world. Ch. Huseynzade said that the "Victory Days" project founded during the First European Games continued in the 4th Islamic Games: “Each day we invited medal-winning athletes to the NOC and awarded them. Other media also actively involved in coverage of the "Victory Days" which is our joint project with the "Lider" TV. We are grateful to each of them."

Later, Ch. Huseynzade and Deputy Secretary General of the NOC Azer Aliyev presented awards.

Report News Agency was awarded as winner of nomination “Best Agency covering the "Victory Days".

Notably, Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was held in Baku, May 12-22.