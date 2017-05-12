Palestinian and Israeli embassies comment on 25 athletes ban from attending Islamic Games in Azerbaijan - UPDATED

© Report.az

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israel banned 25 athletes, who wanted to join Palestinian delegation for participating in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, from leaving Gazza.

Ambassador of Palestinian state in Azerbaijan Nasir Abdul Karim told Report.

According to him, the number of athletes in Palestinian delegation should be 105, but it reduced to 80 after Israel’s action: “Despite peace and humanity messages given by sportsmen, this at the same time shows that Israel even conducts war against participation of Palestinian athletes at international competitions”.

N. A .Karim added that such an action towards 25 Palestinian athletes who intended to participate in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is part of the inhuman behavior.

"Report" was informed at the embassy of the State of Israel that the argument presented in the report is not accurate since the departure of 16 Palestinians from Gaza Strip to the Islamic games was rejected and not 25:

"After comprehensive examination, Israel decided not to approve the departure of 9 of them from Gaza Strip to Baku due to security consideration. As for additional 7 Palestinians, their departure was not confirmed because of late submission. Unfortunately, it is not the first time of irregularities in the process of requests submission by the Palestinian side".