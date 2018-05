© Report.az

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Solemn opening of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games started in Baku.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the organizational committee of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Mehriban Aliyeva, other officials and heads of international organizations and federations are attending the ceremony in the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Report News Agency presents a photo report from the opening ceremony.