Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro has faced with an unpleasant event at Rio 2016.

Report informs, the athlete stuck in the lift after a power outage in the block of the athletes village and was rescued after 40 minutes.

Notably, Del Potro has won the match against Serbian Novak Djokovic, which lasted for 2 hours and 27 minutes. His next rival will be Portuguese Joao Souza.