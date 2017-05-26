 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of doping-test samples taken in the 4th Islamic Games revealed

    The process was managed by total of 32 controllers

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ About 400 samples for doping test were taken during Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. 

    Executive Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (ANADA) Shafag Huseynli told Report.

    According to her, process was carried out by 21 AMADA and 11 PWC (Professional Worldwide Controls) controllers. 

    Telling that there were no problems from their side, Sh.Huseynli informed that the samples were sent to the laboratory in Dresden, Germany. 

    She added that the results will be placed on websites of appropriate international federations. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi