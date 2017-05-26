Number of doping-test samples taken in the 4th Islamic Games revealed

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ About 400 samples for doping test were taken during Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Executive Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (ANADA) Shafag Huseynli told Report.

According to her, process was carried out by 21 AMADA and 11 PWC (Professional Worldwide Controls) controllers.

Telling that there were no problems from their side, Sh.Huseynli informed that the samples were sent to the laboratory in Dresden, Germany.

She added that the results will be placed on websites of appropriate international federations.