Mutko: 272 Russian athletes allowed for Rio Olympics

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ As of July 29, just 272 Russian athletes are eligible for Rio Olympics, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russia's Minister of Sport Vitaly Mutko said.

"According to the preliminary data, 272 Russian athletes will be able to take part in the Games," the report said.

Final decision will be announced tomorrow, processes for a number of sports will be completed. We have seen that there are different standards", Mutko said, opening board meeting of Ministry of Sports.

The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously did not remove entire Russian team from the Games, leaving the international sports federations the right to determine those who can take part in Rio Olympics. At that, Olympics will definitely not accept participation of the Russians, who had previously caught for doping.