Minister speaks about goal of Azerbaijani athletes at Olympic Games in Rio

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The goal of Azerbaijani athletes at the Summer Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro is at least achievement of the results of the London Olympics.

Report informs Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said at the press conference.

According to him, the results of I European Games "Baku 2015", the material and technical base, strengthening of infrastructure, attention and care in relation to the athletes make it necessary to achieve similar results.

The Minister stressed that in the previous Olympic Games standard-bearer Farid Mansurov was ill and Elnur Mammadli by a decision of the judges was defeated. "Now we have chosen boxer Teymur Mammadov as a standard-bearer.

The minister also touched upon the issue of doping: "I think that not athletes but structures checking them should be controlled. There is no need to put psychological pressure on the athletes."

According to A.Rahimov, all Azerbaijani athletes have passed doping test before the Olympics.

He also said that there are no problems with the safety of athletes in the Olympic village.

A. Rahimov said that he was glad with the admission of Russian athletes to the Olympic Games: "Otherwise, there would not be a sufficient competition. Non-participation of Russian athletes would lead to a loss of competition and would have dealt a blow to the Olympic ideas."