Jordan will be represented in 11 sports in Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Jordan will be represented in 11 sports in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, Secretary General of the Jordan Olympic Committee Nasser Majali said.

The committee official said that a large delegation, including 70 athletes in taekwondo, tennis, judo, shooting, swimming, karate, wrestling, boxing, wushu, basketball (3X3) and Paralympic will visit Azerbaijan during Baku-2017.

According to N. Majali this delegation of the Islamic Solidarity Games will be the largest in country's history: "Islamiada is very important for our athletes. We want to gain experience and successful performance in the race. President of theJordan Olympic Committee (JOC) Prince Faisal will give all the necessary support to our athletes to represent our country at the highest level".

Jordan won 9 medals in the previous Islamic Solidarity Games. They are 3 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Notably, Islamic Solidarity Games with participation of 57 countries will start on May 12-22.