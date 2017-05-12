Islamic Games: Competitions in 3 more sports start today

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ On fifth day of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games the competitions on 6 sports will be held.

Report informs, after football, handball and volleyball, the competitions will be held in boxing, rhythmic gymnastics and tennis.

Men's handball team will meet with Morocco for 5th place. Finally, the women's tennis team will face Uzbekistan.

Also the opening ceremony will take place today.The event at the Baku Olympic Stadium starts at 21: 00 local time.

Friday, May 12

21:00 Opening Ceremony

Baku Olympic Stadium

Handball

Men

09:00. 7th place: Pakistan - Jordan

11:15. 5th place match: Azerbaijan - Morocco

"Sərhədçi" Sport Olympic Center

Volleyball

Group stage

Men

10:00. Qatar - Algeria

12:30. Iran - Saudi Arabia

Baku Crystal Hall 1

Rhythmic gymnastics

12:00. Qualifying round (hoop and ball)

National Gymnastics Arena

Tennis (starting from 10 00)

Women. Azerbaijan - Uzbekistan

Men. Jordan - Qatar

Men. Saudi Arabia - Turkey

Men. Turkmenistan - Uzbekistan

Women. Pakistan - Turkmenistan

Men. Azerbaijan - Pakistan

Baku Tennis Academy

Boxing (starting from 12 00)

Qualifying phase (60 kg, 64 kg, +91 kg)

+91 kg. Magomedrasul Majidov - Nurlan Saparbay (Kazakhstan)

Baku Crystal Hall 2