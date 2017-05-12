 Top
    Islamic Games: Competitions in 3 more sports start today

    Magomedrasul Majidov to meet with Kazakh boxer

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ On fifth day of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games the competitions on 6 sports will be held.

    Report informs, after football, handball and volleyball, the competitions will be held in boxing, rhythmic gymnastics and tennis.

    Men's handball team will meet with Morocco for 5th place. Finally, the women's tennis team will face Uzbekistan.

    Also the opening ceremony will take place today.The event at the Baku Olympic Stadium starts at 21: 00 local time.

    Friday, May 12 

    21:00 Opening Ceremony

    Baku Olympic Stadium

    Handball

    Men

    09:00. 7th place: Pakistan - Jordan

    11:15. 5th place match: Azerbaijan - Morocco

    "Sərhədçi" Sport Olympic Center

    Volleyball

    Group stage

    Men

    10:00. Qatar - Algeria

    12:30. Iran - Saudi Arabia

    Baku Crystal Hall 1

    Rhythmic gymnastics

    12:00. Qualifying round (hoop and ball)

    National Gymnastics Arena

    Tennis (starting from 10 00)

    Women. Azerbaijan - Uzbekistan

    Men. Jordan - Qatar

    Men. Saudi Arabia - Turkey

    Men. Turkmenistan - Uzbekistan

    Women. Pakistan - Turkmenistan

    Men. Azerbaijan - Pakistan

    Baku Tennis Academy

    Boxing (starting from 12 00)

    Qualifying phase (60 kg, 64 kg, +91 kg)

    +91 kg. Magomedrasul Majidov - Nurlan Saparbay (Kazakhstan)

    Baku Crystal Hall 2

