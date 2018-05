Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two table tennis players representing Azerbaijan in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games grabbed medals.

Report informs, both medals were won during women's individual competitions.

After Miao Wang won a bronze medal, Jing Ning had a final match. She lost to Melek Hu in all parts - 11:13, 4:11, 10:12, 4:11. Thus, Ning grabbed a silver.

Notably, table tennis players will compete at team competitions on May 20.