 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku 2017: Azerbaijan boxer Magomedrasul Majidov starts with victory

    Double world champion reached ¼ finals

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Magomedrasul Majidov has started his first fight in Baku-2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games with a victory.

    Report informs, rival of 91 kg double world champion in qualifying round was the Kazakh boxer Nurlan Saparbay. Majidov had a great advantage during the fight.

    He knocked down his opponent in the second round. According to unanimous opinion of the judges, 31-year-old athlete was declared a winner.

    At 1/4 finals Magomedrasul Majidov will meet Hafez Uosry. 

    The fight will take place on May 15.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi