Baku 2017: Azerbaijan's national table tennis squad named

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national table tennis team for the IV Baku Islamic Solidarity Games has been revealed.

Report informs referring to the Baku 2017 official website, the national team includes 8 players.

Vezir Allahverdiyev, Xinhang Yu, Xinyu Yang and Chenxi Vang will represent Azerbaijan in men’s tournament. Maryam Imanova, Zing Ning, Xingtai Chen and Miao Vang are members of female team.

Notably, IV Islamic Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22. Table tennis tournament will take place in May 17-22.