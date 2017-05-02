 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku 2017: Azerbaijan's national table tennis squad named

    The national team includes 8 players

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national table tennis team for the IV Baku Islamic Solidarity Games has been revealed.

    Report informs referring to the Baku 2017 official website, the national team includes 8 players.

    Vezir Allahverdiyev, Xinhang Yu, Xinyu Yang and Chenxi Vang will represent Azerbaijan in men’s tournament. Maryam Imanova, Zing Ning, Xingtai Chen and Miao Vang are members of female team.

    Notably, IV Islamic Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22. Table tennis tournament will take place in May 17-22. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi