Islamiada group matches will be held in artificial, semi-finals and finals in natural turf fields

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'AZAL Arena' deemed to meet requirements to hold football matches of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs citing the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee.

However, most teams of the Azerbaijan Premier League complain about artificial turf of AZAL stadium to hold home matches, "Baku-2017" Operations Committee doesn't believe so. Therefore, the pitch will not be repaired.

The Committee declared that group matches of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in artificial turf fields, semi-finals and finals in natural turf pitches. The reason is sustainability of artificial pitch compared to natural.

"Bakcell Arena" was not included in the list of the venues that will host football matches because of Azerbaijani national team will receive Northern Ireland national team at this stadium during 2018 World Cup qualifying round on June 10.

Notably, final match of Islamiada, where U-23 men's football teams of 8 countries to compete, will be held in the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov. "Dalğa Arena" will host semi-final matches, "Azal Arena" and "Bayıl Arena" matches of the group stage. Group matches will be held on May 8, 11 and 15, finals on May 21.