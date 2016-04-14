IOC: Rio Olympics on time despite Brazil crisis

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Olympics chiefs said Wednesday that preparations for the Rio Games in August are running on time despite the crisis that threatens to topple the Brazilian government.

"The IOC is a non-political organization and we have been moving forward with our ongoing work despite the complex environment politically and economically," Report informs, said Nawal El Moutawakel, who heads the International Olympic Committee's coordination commission.

"This is not creating an impact on the Games as we have been delivering on time", she said.

On Sunday, Brazil's lower house of Congress votes on whether to call for an impeachment trial against President Dilma Rousseff over corruption accusations, while the country is also mired in deep recession.

The IOC "is working really hard to make sure that the deadlines are respected," El Moutawakel told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, where the Games will run from August 5 to 21.