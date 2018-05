Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia has set a new world record in the over-105 kilogram weightlifting division with 473 total kilos to win the gold medal in a surprising upset over the heavily favored Behdad Salimi of Iran. Report informs citing the Foreign media.

The 22-year-old Talakhadze lifted 215 kilos on the snatch and 258 on the clean and jerk to set the new mark.