Free express buses will serve at IV Islamic Games opening and closing events

© BNA

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Final works are carried out at Public Transport Terminal aimed at delivery and transportation of spectators to Baku Olympic Stadium during opening and closing ceremonies of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games. Guiding and informative boards are installed along the road to Public Transport terminal of Baku Olympic Stadium.

Report was informed in Baku Transport Agency (BTA).

“During opening and closing ceremonies of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, the spectators will be carried to Public Transport Terminal (PTT) via three express routs from “20 January”, “Ganjlik” and “Gara Garayev” metro stations. After the end of ceremonies, the spectators will be delivered back from PTT to “20 January”, “Ganjlik” and “Gara Garayev” metro stations. Transportation service to spectators via express lines will be provided for free. The BTA discussed the issue with respective carriers and reached agreements”, BTA’s statement says.

Notably, 228 busses will be engaged in express delivery.